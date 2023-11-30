Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- On the power play, Engvall has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:31
|Home
|L 4-2
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
