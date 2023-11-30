Pierre Engvall will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Does a wager on Engvall interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pierre Engvall vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 14:00 on the ice per game.

Engvall has scored a goal in one of 20 games this season.

Engvall has a point in nine of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Engvall has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Engvall Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 9 10 Points 4 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

