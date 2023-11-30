Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
In the upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Rasmus Andersson to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in two games (five shots).
- Andersson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Andersson averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|24:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:35
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
