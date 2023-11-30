The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. If you'd like to wager on Andersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 19:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Andersson has a goal in three games this year through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Andersson has a point in nine of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Andersson has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Andersson has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 18 Games 5 11 Points 7 3 Goals 3 8 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.