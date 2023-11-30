On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
  • On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Dahlin averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 28:59 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 1 0 1 28:07 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:44 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:52 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:43 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:37 Away L 3-2 OT

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

