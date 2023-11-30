Will Rasmus Dahlin Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Rasmus Dahlin going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dahlin stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- On the power play, Dahlin has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- Dahlin averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Dahlin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:59
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|26:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|28:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|28:07
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:52
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
