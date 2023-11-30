The Buffalo Sabres, Rasmus Dahlin included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dahlin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin has averaged 24:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In four of 22 games this year, Dahlin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dahlin has a point in 15 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Dahlin has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dahlin's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 2 18 Points 0 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

