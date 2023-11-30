The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 74 games last season, Ristolainen scored -- but just one goal each time.

Ristolainen tallied one goal and four assists on the power play.

He posted a 3.5% shooting percentage, taking 1.1 shots per game.

Devils 2022-23 defensive stats

The Devils conceded 222 total goals (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Devils earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.7 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

