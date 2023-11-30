The Chicago Blackhawks (7-13) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks are 3-7-0 while scoring 29 total goals (two power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 6.9%). They have conceded 36 goals.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to win Thursday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-225)

Red Wings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 7-13 record this season and are 2-0-2 in contests that have needed overtime.

Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals in 10 games, earning 14 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 4-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 6-9-0 to record 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.62 Goals Scored 2.65 29th 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3.65 28th 20th 30.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.3 Shots Allowed 33 28th 9th 22.22% Power Play % 9.23% 30th 16th 79.49% Penalty Kill % 78.46% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

