Will Ryan Johnson light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres face off against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan Johnson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

