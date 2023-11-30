In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Ryan McLeod to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod is yet to score through 21 games this season.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:29 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.