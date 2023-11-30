Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 30?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Jets?
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|18:26
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:34
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:48
|Away
|L 3-2
Oilers vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
