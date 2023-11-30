For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:34 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:20 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:48 Away L 3-2

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

