Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:55 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 21 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Nugent-Hopkins' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 18 Points 5 5 Goals 2 13 Assists 3

