Will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poehling stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.