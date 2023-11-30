Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
Can we expect Ryan Pulock finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- Pulock has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Pulock has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Pulock recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:33
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-2
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
