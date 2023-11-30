Can we expect Ryan Pulock finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

  • Pulock has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Pulock has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:33 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 28:47 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:27 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

