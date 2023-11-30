Should you wager on Ryan Reaves to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Reaves' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

