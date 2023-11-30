On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Samuel Bolduc going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 3-1 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

