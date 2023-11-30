When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Scott Laughton find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Laughton has no points on the power play.

Laughton's shooting percentage is 1.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:57 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

