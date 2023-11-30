On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Couturier has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

