The Philadelphia Flyers, including Sean Couturier, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sean Couturier vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 17:37 on the ice per game.

In five of 20 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Couturier has a point in 11 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Couturier has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Couturier goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

