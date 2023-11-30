Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Sean Walker to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Walker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
- Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Walker's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:34
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
