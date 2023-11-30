Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
Will Simon Benoit light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Benoit has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
