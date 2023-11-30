Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Simon Holmstrom to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmstrom stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.
- Holmstrom averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 5-2
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
