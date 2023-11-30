In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Simon Holmstrom to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Holmstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

Holmstrom averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:17 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:17 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

