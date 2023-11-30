Should you wager on T.J. Brodie to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

  • Brodie is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Brodie has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:44 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:43 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:38 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:05 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:51 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

