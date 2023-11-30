Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
Should you bet on Travis Konecny to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Konecny stats and insights
- In nine of 22 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.
- Konecny has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|21:39
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.