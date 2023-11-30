Travis Konecny Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - November 30
Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Travis Konecny vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Konecny Season Stats Insights
- Konecny's plus-minus this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is +9.
- Konecny has a goal in nine games this year out of 22 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Konecny has a point in 11 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.
- In four of 22 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 37% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Konecny Stats vs. the Devils
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|22
|Games
|3
|16
|Points
|4
|12
|Goals
|4
|4
|Assists
|0
