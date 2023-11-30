Travis Konecny will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny's plus-minus this season, in 18:36 per game on the ice, is +9.

Konecny has a goal in nine games this year out of 22 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Konecny has a point in 11 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points five times.

In four of 22 games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 3 16 Points 4 12 Goals 4 4 Assists 0

