Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Travis Sanheim to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- Sanheim has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|24:40
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:48
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|26:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|27:49
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|26:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|25:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|27:08
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
