The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, meet the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you'd like to wager on Sanheim's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 25:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Sanheim has a goal in two of 22 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Sanheim has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Sanheim has an assist in 10 of 22 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 4 16 Points 2 2 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

