Will Ty Emberson find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Emberson has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:15 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

