When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tyler Bertuzzi find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 10.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.