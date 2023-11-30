Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. Does a bet on Bertuzzi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:08 on the ice per game.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bertuzzi has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 1 9 Points 1 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

