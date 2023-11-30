The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Johnson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 15:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has an assist in two of 20 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 63 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 2 8 Points 0 6 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.