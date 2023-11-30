On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tyler Toffoli going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • In seven of 20 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated three goals and four assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 16.2% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:44 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:19 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

