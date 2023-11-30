Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Looking to wager on Toffoli's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

In Toffoli's 20 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Toffoli has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

Toffoli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 2 19 Points 1 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

