The Philadelphia Flyers, with Tyson Foerster, are in action Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyson Foerster vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.

Foerster has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in five of 21 games this season, Foerster has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In four of 21 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Foerster Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.