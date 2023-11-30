Tyson Foerster Game Preview: Flyers vs. Devils - November 30
The Philadelphia Flyers, with Tyson Foerster, are in action Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Tyson Foerster vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
Foerster Season Stats Insights
- In 21 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.
- Foerster has a goal in one of his 21 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Despite recording points in five of 21 games this season, Foerster has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- In four of 21 games this season, Foerster has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Foerster hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Foerster going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Foerster Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.
