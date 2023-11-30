For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyson Jost a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jost stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
  • Jost has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Jost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:21 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:19 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:51 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:18 Away L 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:29 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

