Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyson Jost a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jost stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:21
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.