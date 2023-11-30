The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) battle the UCLA Bruins (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA Stats Insights

The Bruins make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 105th.

The 71.8 points per game the Bruins average are the same as the Highlanders allow.

When UCLA scores more than 72.0 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 38.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 36.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.

UC Riverside is 2-1 when it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 182nd.

The Highlanders score 14.3 more points per game (71.0) than the Bruins allow (56.7).

UC Riverside has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA put up 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.

At home, the Bruins ceded 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than when playing on the road (61.4).

In terms of total threes made, UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.1% mark away from home.

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UC Riverside put up more points at home (75.7 per game) than away (69.1) last season.

At home, the Highlanders conceded 65.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.3.

UC Riverside made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Marquette L 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Chaminade W 76-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/30/2023 UC Riverside - Pauley Pavilion 12/9/2023 @ Villanova - Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule