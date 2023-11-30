How to Watch UCLA vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) battle the UCLA Bruins (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 105th.
- The 71.8 points per game the Bruins average are the same as the Highlanders allow.
- When UCLA scores more than 72.0 points, it is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 38.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 36.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- UC Riverside is 2-1 when it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 182nd.
- The Highlanders score 14.3 more points per game (71.0) than the Bruins allow (56.7).
- UC Riverside has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCLA put up 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Bruins ceded 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than when playing on the road (61.4).
- In terms of total threes made, UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.1% mark away from home.
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UC Riverside put up more points at home (75.7 per game) than away (69.1) last season.
- At home, the Highlanders conceded 65.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.3.
- UC Riverside made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Marquette
|L 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Chaminade
|W 76-48
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Green Bay
|W 74-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Montana State
|L 69-68
|Worthington Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 109-63
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.