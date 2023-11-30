The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) battle the UCLA Bruins (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCLA Stats Insights

  • The Bruins make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • UCLA is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders sit at 105th.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Bruins average are the same as the Highlanders allow.
  • When UCLA scores more than 72.0 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 38.5% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 36.0% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
  • UC Riverside is 2-1 when it shoots better than 36.0% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 182nd.
  • The Highlanders score 14.3 more points per game (71.0) than the Bruins allow (56.7).
  • UC Riverside has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCLA put up 77.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.
  • At home, the Bruins ceded 3.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than when playing on the road (61.4).
  • In terms of total threes made, UCLA fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 6.6 per game, compared to 5.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.1% mark away from home.

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UC Riverside put up more points at home (75.7 per game) than away (69.1) last season.
  • At home, the Highlanders conceded 65.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 72.3.
  • UC Riverside made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Marquette L 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Chaminade W 76-48 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 Gonzaga L 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/30/2023 UC Riverside - Pauley Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Villanova - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 Ohio State - State Farm Arena

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Green Bay W 74-68 Worthington Arena
11/22/2023 @ Montana State L 69-68 Worthington Arena
11/26/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 109-63 UCR Student Recreation Center
11/30/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/3/2023 North Dakota - UCR Student Recreation Center
12/6/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.