The UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) take on the UCLA Bruins (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. UC Riverside matchup.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline UC Riverside Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-19.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-19.5) 128.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Betting Trends

UCLA has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, none of the Bruins games have gone over the point total.

UC Riverside has won one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Highlanders games have gone over the point total.

UCLA Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Bookmakers rate UCLA much higher (21st-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (64th).

With odds of +4000, UCLA has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

UC Riverside Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 UC Riverside is 100th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are much less positive, ranking the team 278th, a difference of 178 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, UC Riverside has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

