Thursday's game at Pauley Pavilion has the UCLA Bruins (4-2) squaring off against the UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) at 11:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-57 win, as our model heavily favors UCLA.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 76, UC Riverside 57

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. UC Riverside

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-19.1)

UCLA (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 133.1

UCLA is 3-2-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Bruins have a 0-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 238th in college basketball while giving up 56.7 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

UCLA pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 24.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UCLA hits 3.8 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents (7.0).

The Bruins average 97.9 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball), while giving up 77.2 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

UCLA has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.0 per game (117th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.7 (153rd in college basketball).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 71.0 points per game (253rd in college basketball) and conceding 72.0 (198th in college basketball).

UC Riverside wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 35.3 rebounds per game, 110th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.9.

UC Riverside connects on 1.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (56th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

UC Riverside has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 9.0 (24th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (143rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.