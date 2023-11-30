The UCLA Bruins (3-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.4 160th 7th 60.7 Points Allowed 69.2 149th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 310th 6.1 3pt Made 8.4 66th 81st 14.4 Assists 13.1 169th 9th 9.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.