The UCLA Bruins (3-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Information

UCLA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)

  • Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCLA Rank UCLA AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 72.4 160th
7th 60.7 Points Allowed 69.2 149th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
310th 6.1 3pt Made 8.4 66th
81st 14.4 Assists 13.1 169th
9th 9.2 Turnovers 11.7 160th

