UCLA vs. UC Riverside November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (3-0) will face the UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UCLA vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyger Campbell: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylen Clark: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Adem Bona: 7.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- David Singleton: 9.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Top Players (2022-23)
- Flynn Cameron: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 18.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lachlan Olbrich: 11.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamal Hartwell II: 8.4 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 10.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCLA vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCLA Rank
|UCLA AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|72.4
|160th
|7th
|60.7
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|149th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|9th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.