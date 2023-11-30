The UCLA Bruins (4-2) are heavy, 19.5-point favorites against the UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's point total is 130.5.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -19.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

UC Riverside are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

UCLA's .600 ATS win percentage (3-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than UC Riverside's .250 mark (1-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 2 40% 71.8 142.8 56.7 128.7 135.3 UC Riverside 3 75% 71.0 142.8 72.0 128.7 136.0

Additional UCLA vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

The 71.8 points per game the Bruins record are the same as the Highlanders allow.

UCLA is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.0 points.

The Highlanders average 14.3 more points per game (71.0) than the Bruins allow their opponents to score (56.7).

UC Riverside has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 56.7 points.

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 3-2-0 1-2 0-5-0 UC Riverside 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0

UCLA vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA UC Riverside 17-0 Home Record 9-4 9-2 Away Record 9-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.7 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

