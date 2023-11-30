The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

  • The Retrievers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games UMBC shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Retrievers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 363rd.
  • The Retrievers record 80.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 72.9 the Eagles allow.
  • When UMBC scores more than 72.9 points, it is 4-2.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 138th.
  • The Eagles' 51.6 points per game are 29.3 fewer points than the 80.9 the Retrievers give up to opponents.
  • Coppin State is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

  • UMBC is putting up the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (80.5) this season.
  • The Retrievers are surrendering 72.3 points per game this year at home, which is 17.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (89.5).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, UMBC has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 per game and a 36.4% percentage on the road.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (72.1).
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more treys away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Maryland L 92-68 Xfinity Center
11/25/2023 @ William & Mary L 96-81 Kaplan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center
11/30/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex
12/2/2023 Lehigh - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 76-48 Millett Hall
11/18/2023 Eastern Illinois L 48-46 Millett Hall
11/26/2023 @ La Salle L 81-62 Tom Gola Arena
11/30/2023 UMBC - Physical Education Complex
12/3/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
12/6/2023 Wagner - Physical Education Complex

