How to Watch UMBC vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMBC Stats Insights
- The Retrievers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games UMBC shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Retrievers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 363rd.
- The Retrievers record 80.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 72.9 the Eagles allow.
- When UMBC scores more than 72.9 points, it is 4-2.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
- The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 138th.
- The Eagles' 51.6 points per game are 29.3 fewer points than the 80.9 the Retrievers give up to opponents.
- Coppin State is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.
UMBC Home & Away Comparison
- UMBC is putting up the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (80.5) this season.
- The Retrievers are surrendering 72.3 points per game this year at home, which is 17.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (89.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, UMBC has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 per game and a 36.4% percentage on the road.
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (72.1).
- At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.
- Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more treys away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).
UMBC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 92-68
|Xfinity Center
|11/25/2023
|@ William & Mary
|L 96-81
|Kaplan Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ Hampton
|W 80-76
|Hampton Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/2/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 76-48
|Millett Hall
|11/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|L 48-46
|Millett Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 81-62
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/30/2023
|UMBC
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/3/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|12/6/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Physical Education Complex
