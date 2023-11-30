The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) will attempt to stop a seven-game losing stretch when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

ESPN+

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

In games UMBC shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Retrievers are the 85th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 363rd.

The Retrievers record 80.5 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 72.9 the Eagles allow.

When UMBC scores more than 72.9 points, it is 4-2.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

The Eagles are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers sit at 138th.

The Eagles' 51.6 points per game are 29.3 fewer points than the 80.9 the Retrievers give up to opponents.

Coppin State is 0-5 when allowing fewer than 80.5 points.

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC is putting up the same number of points when playing at home and away from home (80.5) this season.

The Retrievers are surrendering 72.3 points per game this year at home, which is 17.2 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (89.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, UMBC has fared worse when playing at home this season, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 per game and a 36.4% percentage on the road.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (72.1).

At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.

Beyond the arc, Coppin State drained more treys away (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

UMBC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2023 @ Maryland L 92-68 Xfinity Center 11/25/2023 @ William & Mary L 96-81 Kaplan Arena 11/27/2023 @ Hampton W 80-76 Hampton Convocation Center 11/30/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex 12/2/2023 Lehigh - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/6/2023 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule