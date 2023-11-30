The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) will look to snap a seven-game losing skid when hosting the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMBC vs. Coppin State matchup.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMBC vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMBC Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM UMBC (-10.5) 148.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UMBC (-10.5) 148.5 -700 +470 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UMBC vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

UMBC has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Retrievers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Coppin State is 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

