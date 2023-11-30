Thursday's game at Physical Education Complex has the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) going head to head against the Coppin State Eagles (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 77-67 win for UMBC, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Coppin State should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 10.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 148.5 over/under.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

UMBC vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 77, Coppin State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. Coppin State

Pick ATS: Coppin State (+10.5)



Coppin State (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



UMBC has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Coppin State's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Retrievers are 5-2-0 and the Eagles are 2-5-0. The two teams put up 132.1 points per game combined, 16.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers score 80.5 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 80.9 (339th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

UMBC is 85th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.3 its opponents average.

UMBC connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 per game its opponents make at a 30.0% rate.

The Retrievers record 91.9 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball), while giving up 92.3 points per 100 possessions (240th in college basketball).

UMBC has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.4 per game (326th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.0 (126th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 51.6 points per game (362nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.9 per contest (220th in college basketball). They have a -149 scoring differential and have been outscored by 21.3 points per game.

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by 16.2 boards on average. It collects 22.1 rebounds per game, 363rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.3.

Coppin State makes 4.0 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) while shooting 23.0% from beyond the arc (359th in college basketball). It is making 4.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game at 38.1%.

Coppin State forces 14.6 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball) while committing 13.9 (308th in college basketball).

