The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) face the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UMBC (-10.5)
- Total: 148.5
- TV: ESPN+
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 14.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 12 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Sapp: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Lorca-Lloyd: 3.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
UMBC vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|81st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|51.6
|362nd
|339th
|80.9
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|220th
|85th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|22.1
|363rd
|138th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|336th
|167th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|4
|354th
|197th
|13
|Assists
|6.7
|363rd
|326th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|13.9
|308th
