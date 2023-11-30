The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) face the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 14.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Khydarius Smith: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Banks: 12 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Sapp: 8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Max Lorca-Lloyd: 3.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

UMBC vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 81st 80.5 Points Scored 51.6 362nd 339th 80.9 Points Allowed 72.9 220th 85th 35.8 Rebounds 22.1 363rd 138th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 6.3 336th 167th 7.6 3pt Made 4 354th 197th 13 Assists 6.7 363rd 326th 14.4 Turnovers 13.9 308th

