The Coppin State Eagles (0-7) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they host the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Physical Education Complex as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5 points.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMBC -10.5 148.5

UMBC vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Retrievers have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

UMBC has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The implied probability of a win from the Retrievers, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

So far this season, Coppin State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Eagles have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +450 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Coppin State has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

UMBC vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMBC 6 85.7% 80.5 132.1 80.9 153.8 150.9 Coppin State 1 14.3% 51.6 132.1 72.9 153.8 138.5

Additional UMBC vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Retrievers record 7.6 more points per game (80.5) than the Eagles give up (72.9).

UMBC has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 72.9 points.

The Eagles put up 29.3 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Retrievers allow (80.9).

UMBC vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMBC 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0 Coppin State 3-4-0 2-4 2-5-0

UMBC vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMBC Coppin State 13-4 Home Record 4-6 5-10 Away Record 5-16 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

