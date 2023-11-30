Can we expect Victor Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

  • Olofsson has scored in one of 16 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Olofsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 17:22 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 14:09 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 9:49 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:50 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 13:58 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

