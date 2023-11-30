Will Victor Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Can we expect Victor Olofsson finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in one of 16 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|17:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|14:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|9:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|8:42
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
