In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Vincent Desharnais to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

Desharnais averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:50 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.