Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect William Eklund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:45
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
