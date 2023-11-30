In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect William Eklund to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

