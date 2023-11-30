William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. If you're considering a wager on Eklund against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Eklund has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 18:03 on the ice per game.

Eklund has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 22 games this season, Eklund has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 22 games this year, Eklund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Eklund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Eklund has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 1 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.