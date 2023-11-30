Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in 10 of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- On the power play, Nylander has accumulated five goals and five assists.
- Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:42
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 6-4
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
