For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in 10 of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

On the power play, Nylander has accumulated five goals and five assists.

Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

