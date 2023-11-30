For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is William Nylander a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

  • Nylander has scored in 10 of 20 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
  • On the power play, Nylander has accumulated five goals and five assists.
  • Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 20:31 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:21 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 3 2 1 20:46 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 2 1 1 16:20 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:16 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

